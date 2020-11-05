The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has lost the management of Gurdwara Kartarpur to the Evacuee Trust Property Board of Pakistan. Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board, a statutory board of the Government of Pakistan which administers evacuee properties left behind by Hindus and Sikhs who migrated to India after partition. The Pakistan Ministry of Religious Affairs officially took away the full control of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Punjab’s Narowal District from Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee and gave it to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a Muslim body. The ETPB manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan.

“Consequent upon the approval of Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor by ECC of the Cabinet, and ratified by the Cabinet (conveyed by MoRA…dated 23.10.2020), the competent authority has been pleased to establish Project Management Unit (PMU), a self-financing body, for Management and Maintenance of Gurdwara Dardar Sahib Kartarpur (GADSK) under the administrative control of ETPB.” the official order by Government of Pakistan read. It added, “All officers/officials…are relieved from their duties with immediate effect with directions to join their new place of posting forthwith.”