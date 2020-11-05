‘Poaching’; 2 arrested with tiger nails and canines; chopped its carcass into pieces and threw body parts in the river

Nagpur: Two men in Maharashtra who allegedly killed a tiger in the Chandrapur area of Maharashtra were arrested. The two men, who were accused of poaching, were arrested with two tiger teeth and 10 nails during a raid. The incident took place at Ratnapura village in Brahmapuri tahsil of Chandrapur. The two men allegedly killed a tiger in April this year. The two accused were identified as Rohan Lokhande and Sanjay Partake.

The two men, who confessed to murdering the tiger, they chopped its carcass into pieces and threw it into a river. The accused denied having links with poaching gangs. Brahmapuri Deputy Conservator of Forest Dipesh Malhotra said that they are yet to confirm if the accused are part of an organized gang. Malhotra stated that the gender of the tiger would be ascertained after the report of the medical examination. He said that samples of the carcass were sent to the Central Cellular and Molecular Biology Laboratory in Hyderabad. A report of the same is awaited.