“Refused To Bring Snacks” ; 14-year-Old Stabbed To Death !!!

New Delhi; A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area after he rejected to get snacks for a man who was drinking alcohol, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday and the blamed has been arrested, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police R P Meena, they obtained the report on Wednesday that a 14-year-old boy was being brought to the Apollo Hospital. The hospital stated to police that the injured boy had been declared dead, the DCP said. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital. There were multiple wounds on the body of the dead.

Also, Read; “It’s A Political Move By The BJP Targeting The CPM”; Kerala CM’s Additional Chief Secretary Summoned By ED !!!

During the investigation, the statement of an eye witness was registered who said the boy was attacked by a person named Shadab, a resident of Madanpur Khadar Extension, DCP said, following which a case under section 302 (murder) was filed at Kalindi Kunj police station. Shadab, who is in his early 20, has been arrested, police said.

The boy was going for some work when he was halted by the accused, who was consuming alcohol. The man asked the boy to get snacks for him. When the boy denied, he assaulted the boy and later stabbed him. Further probe is underway, police added.