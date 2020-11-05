Relatives claim that Bineesh’s wife is under house arrest….

Thiruvananthapuram: Relatives protest in front of Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house in Maruthamkuzhi. The relatives got into an argument with the police officers asking them to see the relatives inside the house. However, officials did not allow them to enter. Officials told relatives that they could no longer see the insiders. Relatives responded that they would be protesting outside the gate until permission was granted.

“We need to know what’s going on inside the house. Two women and even a two-and-a-half-year-old child are inside the house. They need to know what happened. It’s like being put under house arrest now. Can’t even get in touch by phone”. The relatives said they should be allowed to see those inside, at least in the name of humanity. The credit card must have been brought by them. Bineesh’s mother’s sister said she would not admit that the card was found in the house.

However, ED officials informed the police that Bineesh’s wife had told them not to see the relatives now and they informed the relatives. Relatives say he may have been threatened. Along with ED, the Karnataka Police and the CRPF are at Bineesh’s house. The investigation team has been conducting search in Bineesh’s house for the past 23 hours. A police team from Poojappura has also reached the spot following the protest of the relatives.

The raid ended at night, but Bineesh’s wife refused to sign the mahasar, recording the documents found.

It is reported that the credit card was found in the house and it belonged to the accused Anoop Mohammad. But Bineesh’s wife says the credit card was brought by investigators. With this, the investigating officers remained at home all night till this time.