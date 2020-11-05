Student launches Brewing company using discarded bread from supermarket….

A student has launched his very own brewing company with a twist, creating carbon negative beer from discarded supermarket bread. Dimitris-Marios Stoidis hopes to offset one million kilograms of CO2 by 2022 with his new pale ale, Dough Dough, which uses wasted bread and other discarded food.

Each pint saves 160g of CO2 from the atmosphere, which is the equivalent of driving 1.5km in a car. According to food waste charity WRAP, 1.9 million tonnes of food are wasted every year in the UK – with bread alone making up 900,000 tonnes of this. But now Stoidis, is hoping his product will help reduce this.

Stoidis said: “This investment will help us expand our operations and provide our product to beer lovers across the UK. “I am so excited with everything that we have achieved so far, from providing ingredients for 8,500 meals to the most in need during the lockdown to have saved over 11.5 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. This investment will help us upscale our production, access big retailers and supermarkets and increase our impact across Southampton and the UK in the future.”