Women’s T20 Challenge:- Velocity beat Supernovas in a thrilling opening match

Sue Luus and Sushma Verma ensured that Velocity won the match from a difficult situation.?Velocity beat Super Novas by 5 wickets. Sushma Verma scored 34 in 33 balls and Suue Luus scored an unbeaten 37 in 21 balls as Velocity chased down 127 in 19.5 overs to pick up a 5-wicket win. Ayabonga Khaka dismissed both Velocity openers Shafali?Verma and Danielle Wyatt early on in the chase.

Velocity kept losing wickets, but Verma and Luus showed maturity to take their team through. Earlier, Ekta Bisht displayed a stunning bowling performance, registering figures of 3/22 as Velocity restricted Supernovas to 126/8 in 20 overs after winning the toss. Athapaththu starred for Supernovas with the bat, scoring 44 runs in 39 balls, while Harmanpreet Kaur scored 31 runs in 27 balls, but the rest of the team failed to put on a solid batting performance.