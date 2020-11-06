164 dogs crammed into a tiny house in Japan…

164 dogs have been found by Japanese health officials crammed into a tiny house in one of the country’s worst cases of animal hoaae-infested animals were found in a 30 square-metre house in the city of Izumo, in western Japan, in mid-October after neighbours had complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, the head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin.

“The entire floor was filled with dogs and all the floor space you could see was covered with faeces,” said Sagami. Public health officials first visited the house seven years ago after getting complaints from neighbours about the noise and bad smell but the owner refused to let officials investigate at that time.

The three people living in the house said they could not afford to spay and neuter the dogs, so they kept getting more of them. Sagami said the family has agreed to give up the dogs and his group would look for foster homes for them after they got medical care.

