BJP state president, 100 party workers arrested

The state government has arrested BJP state president and 100 BJP workers. They were arrested for trying to take out a rally without permission.

The Tamil Nadu police had arrested BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan and other workers while trying to take out the ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’.

Chennai: Police allow only Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan to proceed on 'Vetri Val Yatra', stops his supporters from participating https://t.co/iveKwPWPzg pic.twitter.com/rgzgFOg1mz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The Tamil Nadu police has earlier on morning stopped the vehicles of BJP workers at the Chennai Thiruvallur border. They allowed Murugan and some other leaders to pass through. The Yatra was scheduled to begin today from Thiruttani Murugan Temple in Thiruvallur district, adjacent to Chennai. The rally will cover six abodes of Lord Muruga in one month.

I want to pray to Lord Murugan, it is my constitutional right. Every person has the right to worship. That is why I am proceeding to Thirutthani: Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan on 'Vetri Val Yatra' https://t.co/EQUuNY56Cq pic.twitter.com/RaMFREXMA5 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The yatra was scheduled to end at December 6, at the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple in Thoothukudi district. The BJP had claimed that the Vetri Vel Yatra is a mission to expose the “anti-Hindu” narrative and “minority appeasement” in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has not given permission for the ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’ planned from November 6 to December 6. Earlier on Thursday, the government has informed the Madras High Court that the government will not allow the yatra considering the Covid-19 situation.