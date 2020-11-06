Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.38,400, up by 320 rupees per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4800, higher by Rs. 40.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were down 0.28% to Rs.51,910 per 10 gram while silver futured edged up 0.32% to Rs.64,460 per kg. On Thursday, gold prices ohad surged Rs. 1,257 per 10 gram and silver Rs. 2,700 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spotr gold slipped down by 0.4% to $1,940.86 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 1.6% to $24.93 an ounce while platinum declined 0.7% to $886.63.