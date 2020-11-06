Gulf country launches new online service for expats

A gulf country has launched new online services for expats in the country. Oman has announced this. The Ministry of Labour in Oman has launched the new service.

Ministry of Labour in Oman has launched new online service to register the work contracts for expat workers. The service has been launched on November 3. The new service enables the employers to register work contracts for their expatriate employees through the ministry’s electronic portal.

The service provision is subject to conditions like the arrival of expatriate employee into Oman with resident card issued or renewal of work permit with resident card issued, or transfer of services having completed the resident card issuance. The service can also be utilised for those whose profession has been amended, as per required procedures as well as by those whose contract has expired.