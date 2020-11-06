DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

High Court banned sale and use of firecrackers

Nov 6, 2020, 07:59 am IST

The  sale and use of firecrackers were banned by the High Court. The High Court issued  the order considering the Covid-19 situation in the state. The Kolkata High Court has banned the use   and sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja in West Bengal. A division bench of justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee issued the verdict  while hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

The ban will also be in force during Jagaddhatri Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja. Also the guidelines earlier issued by court during Durga Puja such as no entry to pandals, will also be in effect during Kali Puja.

As per the guidelines, fifteen people will be allowed in the Kali Puja pandals having an area up to 300 sq metres, and 45 persons in the bigger one. No procession will be allowed during immersion.

Earlier many states including Rajasthan and  Odisha has banned the sale and use of firecrackers.

 

 

 

