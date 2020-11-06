High Court banned sale and use of firecrackers

The sale and use of firecrackers were banned by the High Court. The High Court issued the order considering the Covid-19 situation in the state. The Kolkata High Court has banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja in West Bengal. A division bench of justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee issued the verdict while hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

Also Read: Sale and use of firecrackers banned

The ban will also be in force during Jagaddhatri Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja. Also the guidelines earlier issued by court during Durga Puja such as no entry to pandals, will also be in effect during Kali Puja.

As per the guidelines, fifteen people will be allowed in the Kali Puja pandals having an area up to 300 sq metres, and 45 persons in the bigger one. No procession will be allowed during immersion.

Earlier many states including Rajasthan and Odisha has banned the sale and use of firecrackers.