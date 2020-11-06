IPL 2020 live updates:- Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and qualified for the final cash-rich league

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. MI have qualified for the final of IPL 2020 following this triumph, marking their sixth overall appearance in the final of the cash-rich league. The Mumbai-based franchise posted a total of 200 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, after being sent in to bat. Ishan Kishan was the highest run-scorer, smashing 55 runs off 30 deliveries. Kishan’s innings comprised of four boundaries and three sixes.

The batsman enjoyed support from Suryakumar Yadav who scored 51 runs off 38 balls and Hardik Pandya, who recorded a 14-ball 37. While Suryakumar’s half-century comprised of six boundaries and two big-hits, Hardik smashed five sixes. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for three wickets. Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis accounted for a dismissal apiece. MI pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were exceptional while defending 201 runs, with Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane sent back without a run on the board. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis attempted to keep DC in the hunt with a 46-ball 65. However, it all fell apart following his dismissal with a poor show in a crucial game from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Bumrah finished with career-best T20 figures of 4/14 with Boult accounting for two dismissals. DC will take on the winning side in the eliminator set to take place tomorrow