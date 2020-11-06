IPL 2020 live Updates:- SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets and 2 balls to spare. They will play DC for a chance to enter the final in two days’ time. RCB was eliminated. Kane Williamson’s unbeaten fifty followed by Jason Holder’s cameo with the bat guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 6-wicket win against Royal?Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

In pursuit of a 132-run target, Williamson (50*) and Jason Holder (24*) stitched a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket. They chased down the target with two balls to spare. Earlier, SRH won the toss and put RCB to bat. Jason Holder and T?Natarajan were among wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 131 for 7 in the first innings of the eliminator in Abu Dhabi. AB?de Villiers was the top-scorer with 56 runs off 43 balls after RCB went through a terrible start against the SRH bowling attack. Aaron Finch scored 32 off 30 balls. While RCB gets knocked out of the league, SRH will face Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier of IPL 2020 on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.