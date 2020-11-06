Liquor inside a lightning bolt-shaped bottle; Elon Musk’s ‘Teslaquila’ April Fools joke sold out in hours

Tesla has branched out from making electric vehicles and batteries to start a new line in tequila and it’s already sold out. The new venture stems from a controversial April Fool’s joke made by Elon Musk in 2018 that he was drowning his sorrows in “Teslaquila” after his company had gone “bankrupt!” Mr. Musk recently revealed that Tesla was in fact close to bankruptcy around that time as it struggled to meet targets for its Model 3 electric car.

Tesla has since grown to become the world’s most valuable car company and has gained a cult-like status among owners and electric car fans, which likely boosted the sales of the tequila. Tesla CEO has now come up with a tequila line, known as ‘Teslaquila.’

The lightning bolt-shaped bottle is listed on Tesla’s website for $250 and was only available to people in the US. Customers were limited to buying just two bottles each, yet within hours of going its sale, it was already out of stock. The 40 percent spirit is described as a “sipping tequila” on the website. “Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 percent de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves,” the listing states. “Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish.” The tequila itself is produced by California firm Nosotros Tequila, which typically sells bottles for less than $50.

The extra aging and the hand-blown bottle together with the Tesla branding is what appears to justify the premium price tag.