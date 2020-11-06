New passenger flight services announced by Vistara

Leading air carrier in Indian Vistara has announced new flight services. Vistara has launched flights to Bangladesh. Vistara operated its first flight to Bangladesh on Thursday.

The flight service to Dhaka is from Delhi. The service is done under the ‘air bubble’ scheme between India and Bangladesh.

The airline operated the services on its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

“Dhaka is an important fit to our network expansion plan and it underscores our commitment to growing our global network,” said Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

All eligible passengers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies will be allowed to travel

The Tata SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).