People should prepare for the next pandemic now; says WHO…

The World Health Organisation has shared three crucial messages in the session of 73rd World Health Assembly and said that the coronavirus can be defeated with science, solutions and solidarity.

“Although this is a global crisis, many countries and cities have successfully prevented or controlled transmission with a comprehensive, evidence-based approach. For the first time, the world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is delivering real results,” WHO said.

WHO also said the world must prepare for the next pandemic now. The World Health Assembly will in this regard consider a draft resolution that strengthens preparedness for health emergencies, such as Covid-19, through more robust compliance with the International Health Regulations. The WHO said, “This resolution calls on the global health community to ensure that all countries are better equipped to detect and respond to cases of Covid-19 and other dangerous infectious diseases.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a sobering reminder that health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability. It reminds us why WHO’s ‘triple billion’ targets are so important, and why countries must pursue them with even more determination, collaboration and innovation,” it said.