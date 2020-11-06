Tata Motors launched ‘ Harrier CAMO special edition’: Know the features and price

Tata Motors has launched its updated version of Tata Harrier. The Tata Harrier CAMO special edition was launched on Friday.

The SUV comes is powered with a BS6 2.0-litre Kyrotec turbocharged diesel engine. The engine is capable of producing a maximum power of 168 bhp along with 350 Nm of torque. The engine is available with only a six-speed manual gearbox.

On its interior the SUV has Blackstone Matrix Dashboard, premium Benecke- Kaliko Blackstone leather seats. It also comes with R17 Blackstone alloy wheels, new ‘CAMO’ badging, Blackstone matrix dashboard.

Tata Motors informs that the CAMO edition will be available in the manual transmission from XT variant onwards on the Harrier, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards.

The Tata Motors is also offering special accessories to this special edition SUV. These accessories will be available in two pack options, namely, CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+, and the prices for these accessories packs will start at Rs. 26,999. The SUV is priced at Rs.16.50 lakhs.