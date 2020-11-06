US Election 2020:- Former vice president Joe Biden takes lead over in count in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden’s lead expanded in Nevada, which has six electoral votes, with the latest ballot count report. That came hours after he overtook President Trump in the count in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the 270 thresholds needed. More ballots are yet to be counted, but shortly before 1400 GMT. Biden had moved ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump by more than 5,500 votes. Biden currently has at least 253 electoral votes. The magic number is 270. If he wins Pennsylvania a state won by Trump in 2016 and its 20 electoral votes, he would pass that threshold. Biden is also currently in the lead in key states Georgia and Nevada.

In Pennsylvania, Biden took over Trump with a narrow lead of 5,587 votes. This is significant given that Trump was leading in the swing state till Wednesday night with more than 700,00 votes. Biden continued to maintain his small lead in the other two battleground states of Arizona and Nevada. To be declared the winner of the US election, either of the two candidates needs 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. As per the latest projections, Biden has 264 electoral college votes, and Trump trails behind with 214.