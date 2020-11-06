Woman dies after falling into valley while taking selfie

In a tragic incident, a young woman had died after falling into a valley while taking sely. Neetu Maheshwari aged 30 was died after falling into a valley in the Jam Gate area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Neetu was enjoying a picnic with her family in the hill station. She was taking a selfie the fell off a hill. The police recovered her body after hour hours of search. The body has been sent to autopsy and police had started investigation.