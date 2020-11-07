After fourteen sons; family rejoicing at the birth of their first daughter…..

A family is happy to have a baby girl three decades later. That too after fourteen sons. The baby girl was born to Michigan native Katie Schwandet. The baby, named Maggie Jain, weighs 3.4 kilograms. The relatives said the baby was healthy. The fourteen brothers happily welcomed their sister.

‘We’re so excited, Maggie Jane is so happy to be the new guest in our family…” says Katie’s husband Jay. This year has been unforgettable for a number of reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we have ever received.

Jay’s family is well known in Michigan for its number of members. They also ran a live streaming program called 14 Outdoorsmen. The family is preparing to change the name of the program.

“My parents had a great desire to have a daughter. She never expected to have a daughter after 14 sons. For as long as I can remember, I ‘ve never seen a pink dress in my mother’s hands…”. Jay and Katie have been in love since high school. They were married in 1993 before joining the college. Their first son was born before they both graduated.