Chennai Metro Rail announces new timings from tomorrow.

Chennai: Chennai Metro Rail Services are presently in operation from 7 am to 9 pm. To cater to office-goers and passengers, CMRL has decided to revise the timings of its services from Sunday. Metro Train Services will be in operation from 5:30 am to 11 pm from Monday to Saturday with a peak hour headway of seven minutes and non-peak hour headway of 10 minutes.

A CMRL release today said on Sundays and government public holidays the Metro train services will run from 7 am to 10 pm without peak hour headway. CMRL has requested all the passengers to co-operate with security, ticketing, and other staff in its effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing for a safe and smooth journey. It said that the CMRL security, ticketing, and other staff should be cooperated with in order for a smooth and hassle-free journey.