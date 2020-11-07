Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up again

Gold prices has again surged in the commodity market. Gold futures traded higher by 0.6% at Rs. 52,377 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). While the silver futures were up 2.6% at Rs.65,965.

In the Kerala market the price of yellow metal has surged by Rs.320 to reach at Rs.38,720 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4840 up by Rs.40. The price of gold has surged by Rs.1000 in the last five days. The gold prices had reached at Rs.42,000 per 8 gram in August.

In the international market, spot gold is priced at $1,951.45 per ounce.