Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches 1.36 lakh in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry, 1292 new coronavirus cases along with 818 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE. Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 139,891. The total recoveries climbed to 136,936. The death toll reached at 510.

At present there are 2445 active cases in the country. UAE has conducted 137,606 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached to over 13.7 million.

The working time of Covid-19 testing stations at malls across Dubai had changed. The testing stations at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira are open for walk-ins from Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 5pm and from Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 7pm.