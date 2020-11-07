Dr. CV Raman about to receive Nobel Prize in Stockholm….Rare video is going viral….

Today is the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman or CV Raman. Born at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu on 7 November 1888, Sir CV Raman received Nobel Prize in 1930 “for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him”. Being brought up under the aegis of his father a physics lecturer, CV Raman was well immersed in the subject since his childhood.

CV Raman qualified class 10th at the age of 11 years and also attended school on a scholarship at the age of 13. The Raman effect is the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules. It was named after Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman who was born #OnThisDay, 7 November 1888. The Raman effect is used to analyse different types of material.

This is a rare footage of the Indian scientist with his wife when he had just arrived to Stockholm, Sweden to receive his Nobel Prize at the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony on 10 December.

Opting for a career in science was a choice he made and decided to quit his lucrative job at the Indian Finance Department which he had joined in 1907.