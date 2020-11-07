IRCTC issued new rules for train ticket booking : All you need to know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new rule for ticket booking. The IRCTC has launched new rules related to the second reservation chart.

As per the new decision, the second reservation chart will be prepared 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains. For the last few months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the second chart was prepared two hours in advance.

This change will allow passengers who have last minute plan change to book or cancel tickets before the second chart is prepared.

Steps to book a ticket from IRCTC:

· Visit the website at irctc.co.in/nget/train-search

· Fill your source and destination stations

· Select journey date and class of coach

· Click on ‘Find Trains’ option

· A number of options will appear

· Choose the train that suits your requirement

· Click on ‘Availability and Fare’

· The berth fare of the particular train along with the number of available seats on a particular date will be displayed

· Click on ‘Book Now’ if there are seats available

· At this stage, you will be asked to log in to your IRCTC account

· Enter your credentials to login

· Fill in the details of passenger(s) to book the seats

· Pay the fare of the seat(s) to finalise your booking