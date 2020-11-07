ISRO to launch India’s earth observation satellite EOS-01′ today

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the earth observation satellite EOS-01 on November 7. The EOS-01 will be launched using PSLV-C49 rocket. 9 foreign satellites will also be launched along with EOS-01. The launch of the EOS-01 comes after ISRO’s successful launch of PSLV-C48/RISAT-2BR1 rocket into the Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) on December 11, 2019.

The launch is scheduled at 3.02 pm. The rocket will be launched from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in southern Andhra Pradesh. The countdown for the launch mission began at 1.02 pm yesterday.

Also Read: ISRO to launch earth observation satellite with 9 foreign satellites on November

PSLV C49 is a four-stage rocket and measures 44.5m in total height. The fourth and the uppermost stage of the rocket is where two earth storable liquid engines are placed. It uses Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) as fuel. The rocket weighs a total of 320 tonnes at take-off and is measured 2.8m in diameter.

The nine foreign satellites are from: Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator), Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and the US (4-Lemur multi mission remote sensing satellites).