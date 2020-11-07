Online gambling games to be banned by TN govt….

Tamil Nadu government has decided to ban online gambling websites amid the recent increase of suicides due to losses incurred from getting addicted to the games, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The government will soon pass a legislation to arrest those running and playing gambling games online.

The Chief Minister said ‘the state government has decided to ban online games that make youngsters lose money, ruin their lives and force them to take the ‘extreme step’. “The Tamil Nadu government taking a note of the situation has decided to swiftly pass legislation for arresting people running the apps and those playing the gambling games that involve betting money,” he said.

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by a Madurai resident Mohamed Rasvi seeking a ban on online gaming apps. The case came up for hearing before the bench of justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi who issued notice to cricketers Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and actors Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati for endorsing gambling games despite knowing that the it will influence the lives of people. The bench strongly opposing the endorsements of celebrities, also questioned them as to why they endorsed the gambling games despite knowing that the public will follow the practice.