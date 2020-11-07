Pakistan violates ceasefire, shells mortar in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan has violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani forces had violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani forces started mortar shelling in the Mankote sector along the LoC in Poonch at 2.30 am on Saturday. Pakistani forces started the firing on border outposts in Karol Krishna, Satpal and Gurnam around 10 pm on Friday.

Indian forces retaliated befittingly. The firing and shelling between the two sides stopped around 4 am.

A total of 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since the beginning of this year.