Six countries including Pakistan are lamenting the poor quality of Chinese military equipment they received

New Delhi: Six countries, including Pakistan, are lamenting the poor quality of Chinese military equipment they have received. In 2017, China supplied Bangladesh with two Ming-class 035G submarines from the 1970s. Bangladesh paid $ 1 billion for each piece of equipment to China. Bangladesh renamed them BNS Nabojatra and BNS Joyjatra. But due to technical glitches, both are reportedly lying idle. In 2020, Bangladesh got two 053H3 warships from China. BNS Omar Farooq and BNS Abu Ubaida were both released by Bangladesh with high hopes. But systems such as the gun system and navigation radar soon became inoperable.

Algeria, a North African country, has seen a series of accidents involving Chinese-made drones. China also provided Jordan, with the same CH – 4B UCAV drones as it did for Algeria. Eventually, Jordan patiently put them up for sale. China provided equipment to the Pakistan Navy and Army. But it’s just that it shouldn’t be used. Pakistan is on the verge of keeping Chinese-made warships and mobile missile systems useless.