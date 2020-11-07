Tom Holland promotes wearing mask with new Spider-Man suit during shoot….

The 24-year-old English actor, Tom Holland, doubled up on face coverings in an Instagram picture that showed him modeling an N95 mask over his Spider-Man costume.

“With great power comes great responsibility”: Tom Holland clearly took the line to heart while filming as the character amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…” he captioned the picture, which showed him poised in front of a blue screen as if he were about to leap into the air.

Tom has previously starred as the superhero in two other stand-alone films, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017 and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ last year. Tom Holland confirms Spider Man 3 to begin shooting in Atlanta. The upcoming follow-up does not officially have a title yet and is colloquially referred to as Spider-Man 3, not to be confused with the 2007 film of the same name.

Along with his stand-alone films Tom has played the character in a string of other Marvel movies including last year’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Endgame became the worldwide highest-grossing movie of all time, passing up the previous titleholder Avatar which now has a fleet of sequels in the pipeline.