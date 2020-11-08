18 hours work, first salary Rs.736; Surya’s life before coming to the cinema!!!

Surya is the son of the famous Tamil actor Sivakumar. Naturally, Surya followed in her father’s footsteps. Surya’s journey to lead roles and superstar status was very slow. Surya is now opening his mind about his pre-movie life. The actor opened his mind in an interview with The Hindu. In an interview about the new film ‘Surai Potru’, Surya spoke about his little-known past.

” By the age of 18 we will all be going through a certain kind of mental issues. When we begin to think about our future, who will accept us? Questions like how do we survive in this world will start to grow and naturally I went through it too. At that time I had no interest in following my father’s footsteps and entering the film industry. That’s when I got a job at a clothing export company. I had to work 18 hours a day. The monthly salary was 736 rupees. I still remember the thickness of that white cover. In fact I was living again through those days through ‘Surai Potru’.”

“I worked hard to honor the love that the fans gave me by giving a movie like this. After a long time, when I arrived at a shooting location, I felt refreshed. I experienced a new way of filmmaking. Everyone needs to press that refresh button once in a lifetime, but it only happens when you get a challenge. We are happy to face new challenges. ”

“I have known Sudha since the 2004 Arms Writing. He was Mani Ratnam’s assistant. It was very difficult to satisfy him. Even if Mani Ratnam says OK, he will not agree. They made me suffer a lot that day. Sudha and I were close friends but I never felt like doing a movie together. Because I didn’t like mixing trade in friendship. But when I saw Irudhi Sutru (a film starring Sudha Konkara Madhavan in the lead), my decision changed”.

“My parents played a crucial role in my growth. We should always be close friends with children. Today, everyone has a laptop and a mobile phone. Even if the children are at home, some parents do not even know what they are doing. That should not be the case. The heart must be opened before them, ”said Surya.

The film is based on the autobiography of GR Gopinath, a retired Army Captain and founder of Air Deccan, who founded the airline at a low cost. The heroine is Aparna Balamurali. Urvashi also plays the lead role. The songs of the film have been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.