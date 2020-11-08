Boy struck in 200-feet deep borewell succumbed to death; 90-hours of rescue operation in vain

A 5-year-old boy, Prahlad, who fell into a 200-feet deep borewell on November 4 in Madhya Pradesh, could not be saved even after a marathon rescue operation that lasted for about 90 hours. Prahlad’s body was taken out from the borewell at around 3 am. As soon as a team of rescue workers managed to retrieve the child, Prahlad, from the borewell on Sunday morning, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Prahlad fell into the open hole of the borewell on his own farm at Prithvipur village in Niwari district at around 9 am on Wednesday, November 4 when laborers were putting a pipe casing in it. Collector Ashish Bhargava said Prahlad was stuck at a depth of 60-feet in the 200-feet deep borewell and showed no movement for the past three days. A rescue operation was started by the local administration but later, the army was called to help rescue the child. NDRF team had also reached the site and a joint team was formed to step-up the rescue work with state-of-the-art machines. It took 90 hours to get Prahlad out of the borewell and by then, he had lost the battle of life after being stuck in a few inches of space for four days. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet expressed grief over the boy’s death and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his family.