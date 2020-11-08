Boy struck in 200-feet deep borewell succumbed to death; 90-hours of rescue operation in vain

A 5-year-old boy, Prahlad, who fell into a 200-feet deep borewell on November 4 in Madhya Pradesh, could not be saved even after a marathon rescue operation that lasted for about 90 hours. Prahlad’s body was taken out from the borewell at around 3 am. As soon as a team of rescue workers managed to retrieve the child, Prahlad, from the borewell on Sunday morning, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Prahlad fell into the open hole of the borewell on his own farm at Prithvipur village in Niwari district at around 9 am on Wednesday, November 4 when laborers were putting a pipe casing in it. Collector Ashish Bhargava said Prahlad was stuck at a depth of 60-feet in the 200-feet deep borewell and showed no movement for the past three days. A rescue operation was started by the local administration but later, the army was called to help rescue the child. NDRF team had also reached the site and a joint team was formed to step-up the rescue work with state-of-the-art machines. It took 90 hours to get Prahlad out of the borewell and by then, he had lost the battle of life after being stuck in a few inches of space for four days. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet expressed grief over the boy’s death and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his family.
???? ?? ?? ???? ???, ??? ??? ???? ?????? ??????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?? ????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????????? ?? ??? ???
????? ?????? ??????? ?? ?????? ?? ?5 ??? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ??? ??, ??? ???? ??? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ????? ??????
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 8, 2020
