Former Minister and self-styled godman, ‘Laptop Baba’s’ Ashram demolished

Self-styled godman ‘Laptop Baba’s’ ashram in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been demolished by the native authorities. The Indore Municipal Company and the district administration termed it as an ‘encroachment’ on village land. Baba, a non secular chief, and former minister has been taken into police custody in Indore for protesting in opposition to the administration’s motion on his ashram.

The seer, whose actual name is Namdev Tyagi, and a few of his supporters have been detained for protesting the motion taken by the Indore district administration to take away encroachments from the ashram. “Six individuals have been detained as they tried to impede the demolition course of,” mentioned Extra District Justice of the Peace, Ajay Dev Sharma. The ashram constructed on the federal government land in Jambudi Hapsi village of pc baba, identified for political ties, was demolished on Sunday morning.

The demolition comes days after voting led to Madhya Pradesh by-polls, through which Laptop Baba had campaigned for the Congress. Officers mentioned that Baba was additionally served to discover to take away the encroachments. An order for eviction from the federal government land was additionally issued. Baba had constructed an ashram and shed allegedly by illegally occupying over 46 acres of presidency land, which is valued at around Rs 80 crore.