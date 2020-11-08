Google photos terminated free services. Check details

Mumbai: Google Photos has stopped offering free services. Google Photos has become a popular app around the world due to its superior cloud storage. The place where you could edit pictures is now going to be an expensive one. According to a report by XDA Developers, Google Photos has decided to charge for some of its services. Their plan is to charge a subscription fee through Google One. This will be the monthly rate:

In India, the Google One subscription rate is Rs 130 per month. For use up to 100 GB per year, you have to pay Rs 1300. For 200 GB you have to pay Rs 210 per month and Rs 2100 per year. Two TB storage costs Rs 650 per month and Rs 6500 per year.