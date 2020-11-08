IPL 2020 live updates: Delhi Capitals qualified for the final by today’s victory over SunRisers Hyderabad

Delhi, who overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier, reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the first time in their history. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi by 17 runs to reach the final. Chasing Delhi’s 190-run target, the Sunrisers were bowled out for 172 in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Kane Williamson, who beat Hyderabad in the second innings in a row, failed to find the back of the net. Williamson was out for 67 off 45 balls. Marcus Stoinis, who started the innings with 38 off 27 balls, gave Delhi a brilliant start, taking three wickets for 26 runs in three overs. The Stoinis have dropped Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, and Williamson. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for 29 runs in four overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century was crucial in Delhi’s victory. Delhi Indians, who are clinching their first title in IPL history, will take on Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.