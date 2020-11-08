‘Just as Lord Rama and Sita defeated Ravana, England will defeat Covid’: British Prime Minister gives Diwali message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had delivered his Diwali message. Boris Johnson has said that as Lord Rama and Sita defeated Ravana, England will defeat Covid-19.

“While undoubtedly there are huge challenges ahead, I have every confidence in the resilience and resolve and good sense of people across the country and that together we will overcome this virus, just as Diwali teaches us that light triumphs over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance,” said Johnson.

“Just as Lord Rama and his wife Sita found their way home after the defeat of the demon king Ravana, their way lit by many millions of lamps, so too we shall find our way through this, and we shall do so triumphantly”, he added.

“I know that celebrating at a distance isn’t easy when you want to get together with all your family or visit your friends or share with them the Diwali fun, as well of course the odd samosa or gulab jamun,” said Johnson while inaugurating ‘iGlobal Diwali Fest 2020’.