Massive fire broke out in residential building; 8 people rescued

A massive fire has broke out in a residential building. The fire broke out in the basement of a building in Greater Kailash in south Delhi on Saturday late night.

The firefighters and police has rescued 8 people from the building. The residents were were trapped on the upper floor due to heavy smoke.

7 fire fire tenders had worked to control the blaze. The firefighters received information about the fire e at 11:17 pm on Saturday. The fire was brought under control at 3.50 am on Sunday.