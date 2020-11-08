DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

Massive fire broke out in residential building; 8 people rescued

Nov 8, 2020, 12:51 pm IST

A massive fire has broke out in a residential building.  The fire broke out in the basement of a building in  Greater Kailash  in south Delhi on Saturday late night.

The firefighters and police has rescued 8 people from the building. The residents were were trapped on the upper floor due to heavy smoke.

7 fire fire tenders had worked to control the blaze. The firefighters received information about the fire e at 11:17 pm on Saturday. The fire was brought under control at 3.50 am on Sunday.

