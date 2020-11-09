13 years in Bollywood: Know how Deepika Padukone entered film industry….

Deepika Padukone may be one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, but did you know that there was a time when she was a background model at a fashion show where Fardeen Khan was the star attraction? It is widely known that before she entered Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika was a model. A picture of Deepika walking the ramp behind Fardeen at a fashion show in 2005 has surfaced on the internet and netizens are losing their mind.

Now Deepika is among the top stars of the Hindi film industry today. With gigantic successes such as ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, the actress has achieved a position in the industry that many actors cannot even dream of. If not the highest-paid, she is definitely among the highest-paid actresses of the industry today.

Deepika was last seen on the silver screen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’, which was based on the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film had turned out to be a damp squib at the box office, ending up with lifetime collection of about Rs 35 crore.

Her next release would most likely be Shakun Batra’s relationship drama, wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides that, she has Om Raut’s Adipurush, wherein she is cast opposite Baahubali star Prabhas.