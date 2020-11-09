9 hours with parent’s corpse; toddler told to grandpa; ‘Mom and dad are dead, I’m hungry’

Bhopal: For over 11 hours, a toddler was forced to stay with the dead bodies of her parents in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Dazed, hungry, and scared when the three-year-old girl’s grandfather made a usual call to the family, she informed him about her dead parents. The investigating officers are suspecting it to be a murder-suicide case.

As soon as the family members and the police entered the house, the grief-stricken toddler ran towards her grandfather. The deceased were identified as Satyendra Bhadoria and his wife Anshu. The incident probably took place on Saturday at midnight. Sathyendra’s brother told a media person that unfortunately the child witnessed it and they could make out that she was there all the time when the incident took place. The toddler informed her relatives about the heated argument between her parents and how the shots were fired. Satyendra lived with his parents and two brothers who work for the Indian Army and his father is also a retired Army man. He was jobless but his family supported him, they recently bought him land, a house, and a car. Satyendra even used his brothers’ ATM cards for daily needs. The family has denied claims that the couple had long-running disputes. A family member told police that Satyendra was angry over his wife’s decision to attend a wedding of a distant relative though they had not got a proper invite.

Superintendent Navneet Bhasin told a media person that their house was in an isolated place and no one knew the child was alone until her grandfather called in the morning on Sunday. At around 11 am, Sathyendra’s father-in-law Abhay Singh Bhadoria made his usual call to Anshu and the toddler picked the call and said, “Nanu mummy marr gayi (Grandpa mummy is dead)”. Shocked over the toddler’s statement Abhay asked here to give the phone to her father to what the toddler replied that “Papa bhi marr gaye, aur mujhe bhot bhook lagi hai. Jaldi aa jaao (He is also dead and I am very hungry, please come soon)”.