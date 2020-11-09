Bank manager defrauds woman of Rs 30,000 over Rs 590…

Mumbai: A 28-year-old Mumbai woman was cheated of Rs 30,000 by a man claiming to be a ‘branch manager’ of a private bank in Delhi. The woman, who works as an education counsellor, was cheated after the miscreants sent her a link and convinced her to share her card details.

The victim holds a savings account in a private bank. In September, the woman got a call asking her to collect her credit card, which was not even requested by the woman. For the card, Rs 590 was debited from her account. Following this she lodged a complaint at the bank’s Tardeo branch seeking a refund.

Then again on October 5, the victim got a call from a man called Ashutosh Mishra, who introduced himself as branch manager of the bank in Delhi. Mishra told the woman that the call was about refund of Rs 590 about which she had lodged a complaint with the bank. The man then sent a link to the victim and asked her to share her card details. Initially, the woman hesitated but was later convinced that it was necessary to do the refund process.

As the woman gave her details in the given link, she received three OTPs. As she shared the OTPs with Mishra, Rs 30,000 were debited from her account. The woman then consulted Mishra’s colleague who by then joined the call and assured the woman about the refund of that amount as well. The woman refused to share the third OTP with the cheat and he subsequently disconnected the call. The woman tried calling back but there was no answer from the other side.