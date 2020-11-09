Bollywood drug Probe: NCB conducted raid at model-turned actor’s house

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday searched Actor Arjun Rampal’s home in Mumbai in its investigations into drug allegations linked to the film industry. The 47-year-old actor’s electronic gadgets have been seized. Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was arrested by the anti-drugs agency after 10 grams of marijuana were allegedly found at their Mumbai home in raids.

The Nadiadwalas were searched following the arrest of an alleged drug peddler recently. The bureau’s probe started earlier this year when, during investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, WhatsApp chats involving drugs were found on the phone of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, two of Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees, and a few others were arrested for allegedly organizing drugs for the 34-year-old actor who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.