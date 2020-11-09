Gulf country to allow renewal of residencies for visa violators

A gulf country is planning to allow the renewal of residency permits of visa violators. The Kuwait government is planning this.

The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has already begun reviewing the files of visa violators, whose residencies expired in 2019 only. It is supposed that the Ministry will allow some cases to amend their status based on the authorities’ decision. The violators who filed their plea before January 2020 will be considered.

As per the data released by the ministry in April this year, there were around 100,000 visa violators residing in Kuwait. In April, the Ministry of Interior launched an amnesty programme that allowed non-permit holders to leave the country with no penalty. Between April and June, 26,000 non-permit holders left Kuwait as a result of the amnesty programme.