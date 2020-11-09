Haryana allows bursting of crackers for 2 hrs on Diwali….

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government has decided to permit bursting of firecrackers for only two hours, between 8 pm and 10 pm, on Diwali. This decision has been taken in view of rising levels of pollution while adhering to guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal to decrease air pollution.

“It has been observed that there has been a spike in Covid patients due to air pollution. To reduce pollution and prevent the spread of Covid, selling and bursting crackers has been prohibited,” said the government.

“We have noticed that coronavirus cases have been increasing since the time air pollution started rising. Haryana’s daily Covid case count had come down to 1,000. This has now increased to 2,011 cases today. So, we took a decision to safeguard people’s health. However, for those who want to burst crackers, we will allow for two hours,” Mr Khattar said.

Haryana has recorded a total of 1.8 lakh Covid cases till now with 1,897 deaths. Major districts that fall in the National Capital Region – Gurgaon and Faridabad – are among the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state.