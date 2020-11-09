Have you ever visited Nagaland’s famous Hornbill festival? This year you can because it is held virtually….

New Delhi: Everyone would have definitely heard of Nagaland’s famous Hornbill Festival, but have you ever had the chance to attend it? Now there’s a good news for you. This year the Nagaland government has decided to celebrate the popular Hornbill festival virtually because of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

The state’s tourism department issued a statement stating that the annual festival would be observed over audio visual media channels and social media platforms this time, and people can enjoy the tribal dance performances sitting at home. The content for the online programme will be sourced from government archives.

This popular festival of the north-eastern state is celebrated every year from December 1-10 to mark their conservation efforts for the species. Over two lakh tourists from across the globe attend the 10-day gala every year. This annual festival is usually held at the heritage village of Kisama, about 12 km from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

The decision to celebrate the festival virtually this year came after various political parties, including the opposition Naga People’s Front and the Congress, as well as various civil society organisations had urged the state government to cancel this year’s Hornbill Festival due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.