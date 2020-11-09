Indian-American named co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force

Washington: The Biden-Harris transition team announced its appointments to their Covid-19 advisory board that will lead the new administration’s response to the ongoing pandemic. The board will be co-chaired by Indian origin Dr. Vivek Murthy along with Dr. Marcella Nunez Smith and Dr. David Kessler.

Murthy, 43, whose parents were immigrants from Karnataka, was appointed America’s 19th Surgeon General under President president Barack Obama in 2014. Born in the United Kingdom, he was the youngest ever to hold the office at the age of 37. He was later asked to step down by the Trump administration. “Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.” The Covid-19 Advisory Board will help guide the Biden-Harris Transition in planning for the President-elect’s robust federal response, the media release said.

The board members include: