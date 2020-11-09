Kangana Ranaut has said no to the summons by the Mumbai Police; says busy with brother’s wedding

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Mumbai Police for the second time in a row, but the actress has allegedly refused to meet with them. Kangana along with her sister Rangoli has responded via their lawyer that they cannot report on the summoned dates i.e. November 09 and November 10 as they are busy with her brother’s wedding. The duo has been called by the cops for the second time and reports suggest that they will meet them only after November 15.

Charges have been levied against the two in a sedition row. Before this, summonses were sent out to the sister duo on October 20 but then their lawyer had said that they are caught up with their brother’s wedding. Kangana and Rangoli were expected to meet the police on October 26-27 to record their statements, but with the family festivities in hand, their lawyer, RizwanSiddiquee, asked for an extension. Kangana and Rangoli are currently in Himachal Pradesh with their family and recently took to social media to share pictures from inside the festive occasion. Kangana Ranaut who enjoys an active social media presence got caught in legal trouble after some of her claims seem to dishonor the judicial system and also trigger communal disharmony. A case was thus registered under sections 153A, 295A and 124-A (sedition), 34 of IPC against the actress and her sister.