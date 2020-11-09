National Green Tribunal imposes total ban on sale of firecrackers till November 30

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale of firecrackers. The ban will be effective till November 30. The ban will be imposed starting November 9.

The ban on firecracker will also apply to cities and towns in the country where air quality during November falls under ‘poor’ and above category. NGT also made it clear that in cities/towns where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only green crackers should be sold. And the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve etc., as may be specified by the state concerned.

The NGT has banned the sale of firecrackers in the New Delhi. NGT took this decision considering the air pollution level in the national capital.

“The cities/towns where air quality is ”moderate” or below, only green crackers be sold, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve etc., as may be specified by the state concerned”, said NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.