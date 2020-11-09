No improvement in Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition; Doctors to conduct ‘Tracheostomy’

Doctors had informed that the health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has not yet improved. His health condition has remained the same over the weekend. The doctors had decide to conduct Tracheostomy. Soumitra Chatterjee was also put on dialysis on Sunday.

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted in a hospital in Kolkata on October 6 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had been tested negative for coronavirus infection later. But his health started deteriorating as Covid-19 encephalopathy set in and complications due to comorbidities surfaced.

Also Read: State tourism Minister tested positive for COVID-19

Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated actors in West Bengal, has received several awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s Legion of Honor. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner auteur Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.