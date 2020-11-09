State government decides not to open schools till the first week of December

The schools in the state will remain shut till the first week of December. The state government has decide not to reopen schools till December. The West Bengal state government has decided this.

A detailed guidelines will be issued on the reopening of schools in West Bengal. Classes will first resume for senior classes from 9th till 12th.

“Schools will remain closed till the first week of December and the government will see after that,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The Chief Minister said this after having a discussion with the officials of education department.

The government was unsure about reopening schools because a large number of Covid cases are still being reported from across the state.