Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled higher. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended at record high.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 42,597 up by 704 points or 1.68%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading higher by 197 points or 1.61% at 12,461.

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Shree Cements, Power Grid Hindustan Unilever and HDFC.

The top losers in the share market were Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Grasim Industries, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Bajaj Finserv.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,508 shares closed higher while 1,183 closed lower on the BSE.